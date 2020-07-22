10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Camillus, NY

Apartment List
1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Camillus
26 W Genesee St
26 West Genesee Street, Camillus, NY
A spacious single family home - This 4/5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home is located in the heart of Baldwinsville.
Results within 5 miles of Camillus

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3949 Derby Drive
3949 Derby Drive, Onondaga County, NY
Take advantage of this "Sherwood Farms" home to rent located in West Genesee School District! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 10 miles of Camillus

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Parker Avenue
108 Parker Avenue, Onondaga County, NY
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550 Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
2418 Lodi Street 1
2418 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 (NO PETS & NO SMOKING) 2418 Lodi Street Unit #1 - Property Id: 225108 APARTMENT IS ONLY SHOWN ON A WEEKEND NEXT OPEN HOUSE DATE: PLEASE EMAIL TURBO-TENANT'S PRESCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN TRYING TO

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Far West Side
901 Milton Ave 3
901 Milton Avenue, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 3Bed 2Bath - Property Id: 185965 * YOU WILL NOT GET A RESPONSE FROM US UNLESS YOU FIRST FILL OUT THE PRELIMINARY QUESTIONNAIRE * Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
63 Jordan Street
63 Jordan Street, Skaneateles, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is located in the heart of the village. Real walk to the schools, parks, restaurants and shops.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
43 Leitch Avenue
43 Leitch Avenue, Skaneateles, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1732 sqft
Furnished village rental close to both schools and downtown. Please note rental is through June 30th. Landlord uses property for month of July. It is possible to move back in on August 1st. Landlord pays for internet & cable.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4256 Fay Road
4256 Fay Road, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1793 sqft
Delayed showing till the Saturday the 27th. Sorry for the inconvenience, owners are moving out Thursday and need time. Beautiful Cape Code, almost 1800 sq ft. Most of home has been remodeled. Animals will be considered per prospective tenant.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Galeville
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1485 Genesee Street East
1485 East Genesee Street, Onondaga County, NY
Four bedroom Colonial located a little over a mile from the village of Skaneateles. Great layout with a large sunny country kitchen, formal dining room, spacious living room and first floor master suite, including laundry hookup.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Camillus, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Camillus provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Camillus. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

