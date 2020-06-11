All apartments in Buffalo
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

77 Richmond Avenue - 2

77 Richmond Avenue · (716) 548-3950
Location

77 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14201
Bryant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Beautiful spacious first floor apartment in great location. Tons of charm in this large one bedroom unit. Hardwoods throughout. All new windows. Coin-op laundry on site
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

First months rent and security deposit (1 month) due upon signing a one-year lease

As an equal opportunity housing provider, Power Play Partners, LLC and its affiliates are committed to fair housing practices. We provide housing opportunities without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, disability, national origin, source of income, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, familial status or immigration and citizenship status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 have any available units?
77 Richmond Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 77 Richmond Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
77 Richmond Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
Yes, 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 has accessible units.
Does 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Richmond Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
