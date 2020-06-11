77 Richmond Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry

Beautiful spacious first floor apartment in great location. Tons of charm in this large one bedroom unit. Hardwoods throughout. All new windows. Coin-op laundry on site

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED



First months rent and security deposit (1 month) due upon signing a one-year lease



