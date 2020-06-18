All apartments in Buffalo
766 Columbus Parkway

766 Columbus Parkway · No Longer Available
Buffalo
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Garage
Apartments under $800
Location

766 Columbus Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14213
Front Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Bring Home Happiness in this totally renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in Historic Prospect Hill. Convenient location on a quiet street nearby to D'Youville College, Peace Bridge, Downtown Buffalo, Allentown, Elmwood Village and the exciting Niagara St corridor. Close to Front Park and Kleinhans Music Hall. This bright apartment is a first floor unit with a spacious kitchen featuring lots of counter space, new flooring, new appliances, and high end cabinetry with soft close drawers and doors. The stylishly renovated bathroom features marble flooring and subway tile surrounding a walk-in shower with sliding glass door. This unit is available for $1,100/month + gas & electric. Security deposit is one month's rent. Rent includes snow removal, grass cutting, water, and on site complimentary laundry machines. One garage parking space and possible additional off street parking space included. There is an online application required prior to signing the lease. SORRY, NO PETS Tenant pays gas/electric. Landlord pays to maintain grass, snow, and water. Minimum Credit Score 650+ for all occupants. Income requirement is 3X monthly Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Columbus Parkway have any available units?
766 Columbus Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 766 Columbus Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
766 Columbus Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Columbus Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 766 Columbus Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 766 Columbus Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 766 Columbus Parkway does offer parking.
Does 766 Columbus Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 766 Columbus Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Columbus Parkway have a pool?
No, 766 Columbus Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 766 Columbus Parkway have accessible units?
No, 766 Columbus Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Columbus Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 766 Columbus Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 766 Columbus Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 766 Columbus Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
