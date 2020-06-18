766 Columbus Parkway

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Bring Home Happiness in this totally renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in Historic Prospect Hill. Convenient location on a quiet street nearby to D'Youville College, Peace Bridge, Downtown Buffalo, Allentown, Elmwood Village and the exciting Niagara St corridor. Close to Front Park and Kleinhans Music Hall. This bright apartment is a first floor unit with a spacious kitchen featuring lots of counter space, new flooring, new appliances, and high end cabinetry with soft close drawers and doors. The stylishly renovated bathroom features marble flooring and subway tile surrounding a walk-in shower with sliding glass door. This unit is available for $1,100/month + gas & electric. Security deposit is one month's rent. Rent includes snow removal, grass cutting, water, and on site complimentary laundry machines. One garage parking space and possible additional off street parking space included. There is an online application required prior to signing the lease. SORRY, NO PETS Tenant pays gas/electric. Landlord pays to maintain grass, snow, and water. Minimum Credit Score 650+ for all occupants. Income requirement is 3X monthly Rent.