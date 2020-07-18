All apartments in Buffalo
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:01 AM

74 Days Park, #5

74 Days Park · (716) 883-4223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

74 Days Park, Buffalo, NY 14201
Allen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
VIDEO WALKTHROUGH at https://wesbrowndevelopment.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
Just click on photos.

Huge spacious 2 bedroom. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Ceramic tile kitchen/bath. 2 fireplaces (living room and dining room). Brand new sleek black kitchen appliances. Crystal LED lighting. Bluetooth ceiling fan with retractable blades. In-unit washer/dryer. Brand new video intercom system. Amazing park views. Updated windows. Modern high-efficiency furnace. Gated off street parking available. In the heart of Buffalo's historic Allentown District. A short drive from downtown. A short walk from public transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife - everything. $1300 www.wesbrowndevelopment.com 716-883-4223
Discover one of the many treasures in the heart of downtown Buffalo, NY. Days Park Commons offers fine living with many features that enhance your surroundings. Living at Days Park Commons is an experience that is truly uncommon. Nestled in the greenery of one of the original Frederick Law Olmsted parks, you'll find the outdoors as unique as the individually distinctive indoors. Days Park Commons is located in the Historic Allentown district close to convenient and eclectic shopping and vibrant nightlife. In the summer, you'll be steps away from the best Buffalo festivals. Year-round, it's the place to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Days Park, #5 have any available units?
74 Days Park, #5 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 Days Park, #5 have?
Some of 74 Days Park, #5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Days Park, #5 currently offering any rent specials?
74 Days Park, #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Days Park, #5 pet-friendly?
No, 74 Days Park, #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 74 Days Park, #5 offer parking?
Yes, 74 Days Park, #5 offers parking.
Does 74 Days Park, #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Days Park, #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Days Park, #5 have a pool?
No, 74 Days Park, #5 does not have a pool.
Does 74 Days Park, #5 have accessible units?
No, 74 Days Park, #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Days Park, #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Days Park, #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
