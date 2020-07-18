74 Days Park, #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

VIDEO WALKTHROUGH at https://wesbrowndevelopment.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Huge spacious 2 bedroom. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Ceramic tile kitchen/bath. 2 fireplaces (living room and dining room). Brand new sleek black kitchen appliances. Crystal LED lighting. Bluetooth ceiling fan with retractable blades. In-unit washer/dryer. Brand new video intercom system. Amazing park views. Updated windows. Modern high-efficiency furnace. Gated off street parking available. In the heart of Buffalo's historic Allentown District. A short drive from downtown. A short walk from public transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife - everything. $1300 www.wesbrowndevelopment.com 716-883-4223

Discover one of the many treasures in the heart of downtown Buffalo, NY. Days Park Commons offers fine living with many features that enhance your surroundings. Living at Days Park Commons is an experience that is truly uncommon. Nestled in the greenery of one of the original Frederick Law Olmsted parks, you'll find the outdoors as unique as the individually distinctive indoors. Days Park Commons is located in the Historic Allentown district close to convenient and eclectic shopping and vibrant nightlife. In the summer, you'll be steps away from the best Buffalo festivals. Year-round, it's the place to be.