620 Auburn Avenue - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry internet access

Must see completely renovated 4 bedroom in the heart of Elmwood Village. Just steps from the corner of Auburn and Elmwood. Walk to Lexington Co-Op, Panera Bread, Spot Coffee, 40 Thieves, Squeeze Juicery, Globe Market and many many more.

Apartment features hardwood floors throughout, completely renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Completely renovated bathroom with tile bench and glass doors. All four (4) bedrooms are ample sized with large closets. This is a must see.

Tenant pays gas, electric and internet.

First months rent and security deposit (one month rent) due upon signing one year lease.

Call Patrick For More Information (716) 548-3950 or email to patrick.hannon20@gmail.com

As an equal opportunity housing provider, Power Play Partners, LLC and its affiliates are committed to fair housing practices. We provide housing opportunities without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, disability, national origin, source of income, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, familial status or immigration and citizenship status.