Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

620 Auburn Avenue - 2

620 Auburn Avenue · (716) 548-3950
Location

620 Auburn Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222
Grant Ferry

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
internet access
Must see completely renovated 4 bedroom in the heart of Elmwood Village. Just steps from the corner of Auburn and Elmwood. Walk to Lexington Co-Op, Panera Bread, Spot Coffee, 40 Thieves, Squeeze Juicery, Globe Market and many many more.
Apartment features hardwood floors throughout, completely renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Completely renovated bathroom with tile bench and glass doors. All four (4) bedrooms are ample sized with large closets. This is a must see.
Tenant pays gas, electric and internet.
First months rent and security deposit (one month rent) due upon signing one year lease.
Call Patrick For More Information (716) 548-3950 or email to patrick.hannon20@gmail.com
As an equal opportunity housing provider, Power Play Partners, LLC and its affiliates are committed to fair housing practices. We provide housing opportunities without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, disability, national origin, source of income, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, familial status or immigration and citizenship status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 have any available units?
620 Auburn Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 620 Auburn Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
620 Auburn Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
Yes, 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 has accessible units.
Does 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Auburn Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
