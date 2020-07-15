53 Sage Ave

Amenities

This huge lower 2 Bedroom + Den + 1 Bath apartment features:



- HUGE well lit Living Room and Dining Room (tons of light and privacy)



- AWESOME Den can be used as 3rd bedroom (or private study for students)



- CHARMING Kitchen (including Fridge and Stove and lots of cabinets)



- 2 x LARGE Bedrooms with windows and closet (easily fit a queen sized bed + dresser)



- BIG clean Bathroom with a new Vanity, Mirror and powerful shower (updated water pressure)



- TONS of storage space & onsite Laundry Hookup in the Basement (no more laundromats)



- FENCED pet-friendly private backyard (BBQ friendly too!)



- QUIET dead-end street with on-street parking available (lots of trails for dogwalkers nearby)



Located on Sage Street in South Buffalo, you're close to EVERYTHING without paying outrageous rent.



- 1 minute to Highway I190

- 10 minutes to Downtown

- 5 minutes to Mercy Hospital, Trocaire College and Cazenovia Park



Rent: $850 + Gas & Electric (around $100-150 total per month)

Appliances can be included (fridge and stove)



QUALIFICATIONS:

- 12 month lease

- Approval is based on background check and credit check

- Landlord references required

- Proof of Income required (you + roommate need to earn around 2.5 x the rent = $2100/m)

- Security deposit required (BAD CREDIT IS OKAY!!)

- Build your CREDIT SCORE by renting with us (GREAT if you plan to eventually BUY your own HOME!!)

- Pets allowed with deposit, move out fee (CAT AND DOG FRIENDLY BUILDING!!)



***IMPORTANT***

IF INTERESTED CONTACT NOW:



BuffaloForRent@gmail.com

(716) 218-0535