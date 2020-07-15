All apartments in Buffalo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:08 AM

53 Sage Ave

53 Sage Avenue · (716) 218-0535
Location

53 Sage Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14210
Seneca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Front Lower · Avail. Aug 1

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
This huge lower 2 Bedroom + Den + 1 Bath apartment features:

- HUGE well lit Living Room and Dining Room (tons of light and privacy)

- AWESOME Den can be used as 3rd bedroom (or private study for students)

- CHARMING Kitchen (including Fridge and Stove and lots of cabinets)

- 2 x LARGE Bedrooms with windows and closet (easily fit a queen sized bed + dresser)

- BIG clean Bathroom with a new Vanity, Mirror and powerful shower (updated water pressure)

- TONS of storage space & onsite Laundry Hookup in the Basement (no more laundromats)

- FENCED pet-friendly private backyard (BBQ friendly too!)

- QUIET dead-end street with on-street parking available (lots of trails for dogwalkers nearby)

Located on Sage Street in South Buffalo, you're close to EVERYTHING without paying outrageous rent.

- 1 minute to Highway I190
- 10 minutes to Downtown
- 5 minutes to Mercy Hospital, Trocaire College and Cazenovia Park

Rent: $850 + Gas & Electric (around $100-150 total per month)
Appliances can be included (fridge and stove)

QUALIFICATIONS:
- 12 month lease
- Approval is based on background check and credit check
- Landlord references required
- Proof of Income required (you + roommate need to earn around 2.5 x the rent = $2100/m)
- Security deposit required (BAD CREDIT IS OKAY!!)
- Build your CREDIT SCORE by renting with us (GREAT if you plan to eventually BUY your own HOME!!)
- Pets allowed with deposit, move out fee (CAT AND DOG FRIENDLY BUILDING!!)

***IMPORTANT***
IF INTERESTED CONTACT NOW:

BuffaloForRent@gmail.com
(716) 218-0535

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

