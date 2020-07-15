All apartments in Buffalo
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

52 Hawley Street

52 Hawley Street · No Longer Available
Location

52 Hawley Street, Buffalo, NY 14213
Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Hawley Street have any available units?
52 Hawley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 52 Hawley Street currently offering any rent specials?
52 Hawley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Hawley Street pet-friendly?
No, 52 Hawley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 52 Hawley Street offer parking?
No, 52 Hawley Street does not offer parking.
Does 52 Hawley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Hawley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Hawley Street have a pool?
No, 52 Hawley Street does not have a pool.
Does 52 Hawley Street have accessible units?
No, 52 Hawley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Hawley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Hawley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Hawley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Hawley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
