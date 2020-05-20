All apartments in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY
31 Orchard Place
31 Orchard Place

31 Orchard Place · (716) 308-2491
Location

31 Orchard Place, Buffalo, NY 14214
Leroy

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Upper · Avail. now

$1,590

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2436 sqft

Amenities

Owner grade three bedroom apartment, fully furnished, all utilities included. Bathroom: marble floors and walls, glass tile shower, concrete tub and counter-top. Kitchen: soft close cabinets, marble floor, Quartz counter-tops, and stainless steel stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Carpeted living and dining room with a chalkboard wall. Free laundry.

Fully furnished with sectional couch including chaise lounge, TV, dinning room table, dressers, king size bed and fully stocked kitchen.

All utilities included: gas, electric, heat, water, internet. Cleaning service negotiated. Move in date July 2020 or later.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Orchard Place have any available units?
31 Orchard Place has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Orchard Place have?
Some of 31 Orchard Place's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Orchard Place currently offering any rent specials?
31 Orchard Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Orchard Place pet-friendly?
No, 31 Orchard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 31 Orchard Place offer parking?
No, 31 Orchard Place does not offer parking.
Does 31 Orchard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Orchard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Orchard Place have a pool?
No, 31 Orchard Place does not have a pool.
Does 31 Orchard Place have accessible units?
No, 31 Orchard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Orchard Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Orchard Place has units with dishwashers.
