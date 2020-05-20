31 Orchard Place

Amenities
Owner grade three bedroom apartment, fully furnished, all utilities included. Bathroom: marble floors and walls, glass tile shower, concrete tub and counter-top. Kitchen: soft close cabinets, marble floor, Quartz counter-tops, and stainless steel stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Carpeted living and dining room with a chalkboard wall. Free laundry.
Fully furnished with sectional couch including chaise lounge, TV, dinning room table, dressers, king size bed and fully stocked kitchen.
All utilities included: gas, electric, heat, water, internet. Cleaning service negotiated. Move in date July 2020 or later.