Buffalo, NY
31 Orchard Pl - Upper
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

31 Orchard Pl - Upper

31 Orchard Place · (716) 681-1926
Buffalo
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balconies
Location

31 Orchard Place, Buffalo, NY 14214
Leroy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,590

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1218 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
Owner grade three bedroom apartment, fully furnished, all utilities included. Bathroom: marble floors and walls, glass tile shower, concrete tub and counter-top. Kitchen: soft close cabinets, marble floor, Quartz counter-tops, and stainless steel stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Carpeted living and dining room with a chalkboard wall. Free laundry.

Fully furnished with sectional couch including chaise lounge, TV, dining room table, dressers, king size bed and fully stocked kitchen.

All utilities included: gas, electric, heat, water, internet. Cleaning service negotiated. Move in date June 2020 or later.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Orchard Pl - Upper have any available units?
31 Orchard Pl - Upper has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Orchard Pl - Upper have?
Some of 31 Orchard Pl - Upper's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Orchard Pl - Upper currently offering any rent specials?
31 Orchard Pl - Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Orchard Pl - Upper pet-friendly?
No, 31 Orchard Pl - Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 31 Orchard Pl - Upper offer parking?
No, 31 Orchard Pl - Upper does not offer parking.
Does 31 Orchard Pl - Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Orchard Pl - Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Orchard Pl - Upper have a pool?
No, 31 Orchard Pl - Upper does not have a pool.
Does 31 Orchard Pl - Upper have accessible units?
No, 31 Orchard Pl - Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Orchard Pl - Upper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Orchard Pl - Upper has units with dishwashers.
