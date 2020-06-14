All apartments in Buffalo
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

26 Irving Place

26 Irving Place · No Longer Available
Location

26 Irving Place, Buffalo, NY 14201
Allen

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Amazing basement level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Buffalo. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,145/month rent. $1,145 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Shaq at 716-435-5877 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Irving Place have any available units?
26 Irving Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Irving Place have?
Some of 26 Irving Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Irving Place currently offering any rent specials?
26 Irving Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Irving Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Irving Place is pet friendly.
Does 26 Irving Place offer parking?
No, 26 Irving Place does not offer parking.
Does 26 Irving Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Irving Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Irving Place have a pool?
No, 26 Irving Place does not have a pool.
Does 26 Irving Place have accessible units?
No, 26 Irving Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Irving Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Irving Place has units with dishwashers.
