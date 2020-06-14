26 Irving Place

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Amazing basement level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Buffalo. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,145/month rent. $1,145 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Shaq at 716-435-5877 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.