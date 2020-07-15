All apartments in Buffalo
198 Mackinaw Street

198 Mackinaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

198 Mackinaw Street, Buffalo, NY 14204
First Ward

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Mackinaw Street have any available units?
198 Mackinaw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 198 Mackinaw Street currently offering any rent specials?
198 Mackinaw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Mackinaw Street pet-friendly?
No, 198 Mackinaw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 198 Mackinaw Street offer parking?
No, 198 Mackinaw Street does not offer parking.
Does 198 Mackinaw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 Mackinaw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Mackinaw Street have a pool?
No, 198 Mackinaw Street does not have a pool.
Does 198 Mackinaw Street have accessible units?
No, 198 Mackinaw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Mackinaw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 Mackinaw Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 198 Mackinaw Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 Mackinaw Street does not have units with air conditioning.
