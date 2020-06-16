All apartments in Buffalo
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

135 Elmwood Avenue - 3

135 Elmwood Avenue · (716) 215-2627
Location

135 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14201
Allen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Beautiful Apartment with a Beautiful Deal- First Month's Rent is Free!

Newly renovated, spacious, one bedroom apartment located near vibrant Allentown. You'll love the large living room and beautifully updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Relax on the porch or enjoy a short walk to one of the many restaurants, shops and parks in the area. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Buffalo, the Medical Campus and Shea's Performing Arts Center.

$1000Month,$1150 Security Fee
$150/Month Utility Fee which includes electric, water ,gas, WiFi and trash removal.
One Month's Free Rent Special-$1150 will be deducted from the first full month's rent
Cats are welcome with an additional non-refundable pet deposit.
Income verification, background and credit checks are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 have any available units?
135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 have?
Some of 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 offer parking?
No, 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Elmwood Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
