135 Elmwood Avenue - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Beautiful Apartment with a Beautiful Deal- First Month's Rent is Free!



Newly renovated, spacious, one bedroom apartment located near vibrant Allentown. You'll love the large living room and beautifully updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Relax on the porch or enjoy a short walk to one of the many restaurants, shops and parks in the area. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Buffalo, the Medical Campus and Shea's Performing Arts Center.



$1000Month,$1150 Security Fee

$150/Month Utility Fee which includes electric, water ,gas, WiFi and trash removal.

One Month's Free Rent Special-$1150 will be deducted from the first full month's rent

Cats are welcome with an additional non-refundable pet deposit.

Income verification, background and credit checks are required.