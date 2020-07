Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters oven Property Amenities accessible concierge courtyard elevator gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage clubhouse e-payments online portal

The Addison is emblematic of what Brooklyn New York is all about. Located on the border of Boerum Hill and Downtown Brooklyn, The Addison offers its residents the best of both neighborhoods and the convenience of a modern building in ideal surroundings. Studio, one and two bedroom apartments for rent surrounded by an array of restaurants, high-end retailers, antique shops and transportation are at your doorstep. Tree-lined Brownstone blocks are filled with charm and character, defined by decades of history. Shopping is made easy from the City Center nearby.