Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging conference room e-payments game room green community key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving playground pool table smoke-free community valet service yoga

Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space. On the expansive outdoor terrace, you can hold a picnic on the lawn or relax on the chaise lounges; the options are endless. Catering to the tech savvy, the unique media and co-work space features plug and play functionality for the entrepreneur or frequent gamer. The consummate host will enjoy the gaming room, lively bar, and elegant lounge, which includes a reservable event space.



Modern conveniences throughout include Latch keyless entry system, One Blue Slip Concierge, on-site parking with valet service and direct access to the building. Unwind in our yoga studio with a private outdoor terrace, outfitted with Wellbeats virtual fitness training. Take your pup for a pampering day at the residents-only pet grooming center and finish out the day with a stroll on the Promenade.