Brooklyn, NY
Common Baltic West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Common Baltic West

577 Baltic Street · (347) 343-7018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

577 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Gowanus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. Aug 5

$3,142

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 6A · Avail. Jul 23

$3,298

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Unit 5A · Avail. Aug 9

$3,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$3,958

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$4,910

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 7B · Avail. now

$5,081

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Common Baltic West.

Amenities

on-site laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
package receiving
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common. Think about this: no last minute runs to the laundromat, no fighting over who cleaned community spaces. Free WiFi, in-suite laundry, gym, coworking space, and more are covered in one all inclusive rate.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $300 application fee, will apply towards your rent
Deposit: 1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Common Baltic West have any available units?
Common Baltic West has 6 units available starting at $3,142 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Common Baltic West have?
Some of Common Baltic West's amenities include on-site laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Common Baltic West currently offering any rent specials?
Common Baltic West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Common Baltic West pet-friendly?
Yes, Common Baltic West is pet friendly.
Does Common Baltic West offer parking?
Yes, Common Baltic West offers parking.
Does Common Baltic West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Common Baltic West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Common Baltic West have a pool?
No, Common Baltic West does not have a pool.
Does Common Baltic West have accessible units?
No, Common Baltic West does not have accessible units.
Does Common Baltic West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Common Baltic West has units with dishwashers.
Does Common Baltic West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Common Baltic West has units with air conditioning.
