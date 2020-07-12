Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym game room bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar fire pit google fiber green community internet access key fob access yoga

Pause. And step into your Brooklyn sanctuary. Caesura is your refuge from the city providing amenity spaces designed to sustain body, mind, and spirit including a rooftop garden with indigenous plants, kitchen, and grills, and a double-height conservatory for quiet contemplation. Also, helping you further your sense of well-being, residents enjoy a fitness center, community lounge with kitchenette and game room, bike room with sink and tool station, and access to our "Common Goods" lending library of useful items.