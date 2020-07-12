All apartments in Brooklyn
Caesura
Caesura

280 Ashland Pl · (769) 301-2549
Brooklyn
Fort Greene
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

280 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$2,620

Studio · 1 Bath · 397 sqft

Unit 804 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,648

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 314 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,649

Studio · 1 Bath · 414 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$5,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Caesura.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
game room
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
fire pit
google fiber
green community
internet access
key fob access
yoga
Pause. And step into your Brooklyn sanctuary. Caesura is your refuge from the city providing amenity spaces designed to sustain body, mind, and spirit including a rooftop garden with indigenous plants, kitchen, and grills, and a double-height conservatory for quiet contemplation. Also, helping you further your sense of well-being, residents enjoy a fitness center, community lounge with kitchenette and game room, bike room with sink and tool station, and access to our "Common Goods" lending library of useful items.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: TBD
Deposit: TBD
Move-in Fees: TBD
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Pet fees and restrictions may apply. See leasing agent for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Caesura have any available units?
Caesura has 6 units available starting at $2,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Caesura have?
Some of Caesura's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Caesura currently offering any rent specials?
Caesura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Caesura pet-friendly?
Yes, Caesura is pet friendly.
Does Caesura offer parking?
Yes, Caesura offers parking.
Does Caesura have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Caesura offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Caesura have a pool?
No, Caesura does not have a pool.
Does Caesura have accessible units?
No, Caesura does not have accessible units.
Does Caesura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Caesura has units with dishwashers.
Does Caesura have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Caesura has units with air conditioning.
