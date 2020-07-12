Amenities
Pause. And step into your Brooklyn sanctuary. Caesura is your refuge from the city providing amenity spaces designed to sustain body, mind, and spirit including a rooftop garden with indigenous plants, kitchen, and grills, and a double-height conservatory for quiet contemplation. Also, helping you further your sense of well-being, residents enjoy a fitness center, community lounge with kitchenette and game room, bike room with sink and tool station, and access to our "Common Goods" lending library of useful items.