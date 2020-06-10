All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 99 Lafayette Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
99 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

99 Lafayette Avenue

99 Lafayette Avenue · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Fort Greene
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

99 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8B · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS & SUNNYDISHWASHERON-SITE LAUNDRY* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent services.Welcome home to your SUNNY apartment. With such beautiful finishes, OPEN KITCHEN and EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM, this spacious 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Fort Greene is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and dark wood cabinetry. UPDATED bathroom with storage in both the vanity and medicine cabinet. Bedroom can comfortably accommodate a QUEEN size bed plus furniture.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat, hot water and cooking gas are included in the rent. Convenient to the Atlantic Avenue Subways, LIRR and B25, B26, B38, B41, B45, B52, B67, B69. Superb location within walking distance of Barclays Center, Whole Foods, BAM, Apple Store, Fort Greene Park, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Guarantors welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
99 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 99 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
99 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 99 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 99 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 99 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 99 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 99 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 99 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 99 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 99 Lafayette Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity