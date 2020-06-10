99 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

SPACIOUS & SUNNYDISHWASHERON-SITE LAUNDRY* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent services.Welcome home to your SUNNY apartment. With such beautiful finishes, OPEN KITCHEN and EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM, this spacious 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Fort Greene is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and dark wood cabinetry. UPDATED bathroom with storage in both the vanity and medicine cabinet. Bedroom can comfortably accommodate a QUEEN size bed plus furniture.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat, hot water and cooking gas are included in the rent. Convenient to the Atlantic Avenue Subways, LIRR and B25, B26, B38, B41, B45, B52, B67, B69. Superb location within walking distance of Barclays Center, Whole Foods, BAM, Apple Store, Fort Greene Park, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Guarantors welcome.