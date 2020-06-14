99 Gold Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym coffee bar air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar gym parking garage lobby

NET Price AdvertisedFirst Month Free!!! 1 month free on a 12 month lease and 2 months free on a 24 month lease.Gross Rent: $4,200Townhouse living awaits you at this massive duplex apartment! With an additional private entrance, an available dedicated parking space outside your door, and 11' high ceilings make this one of the most desirable duplex lofts in the neighborhood! 99 Gold is a one of a kind loft building nestled right between two of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Dumbo and Vinegar Hill. The loft features marble bathrooms made up of Timur tile, Kohler fixtures and a deep soaking tub which you can retire to after a long day of work . Open kitchens, modern finishes, and original details, which can be found throughout the building, encompass the true beauty of loft living.Centrally located, 99 Gold offers endless options for dinning and activities. Whether you are taking a stroll down the cobblestone streets of Vinegar Hill and Dumbo or you decide to ride your bicycle along the water over to Brooklyn Bridge Park, the opportunities to explore are endless. Coffee shops, dining, and nightlife are all within a stones throw of 99 Gold. Located only 3 blocks from the F Train at York Street, along with the A/C at High Street, and the East River Ferry, getting to Manhattan has never been easier.99 Gold features a 24 hour attended lobby, a video intercom system, live in super, parking available on site, additional storage units, fitness center and indoor basketball court, and a common roof deck which provides picture perfect views of the Manhattan Bridge and New York City skyline. ***Photos are stock photos and not of the actual unit. Finished in bathrooms, kitchens are the same.