99 Gold Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

99 Gold Street

99 Gold Street · (347) 569-5470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99 Gold Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Vinegar Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1I · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
coffee bar
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
lobby
NET Price AdvertisedFirst Month Free!!! 1 month free on a 12 month lease and 2 months free on a 24 month lease.Gross Rent: $4,200Townhouse living awaits you at this massive duplex apartment! With an additional private entrance, an available dedicated parking space outside your door, and 11' high ceilings make this one of the most desirable duplex lofts in the neighborhood! 99 Gold is a one of a kind loft building nestled right between two of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Dumbo and Vinegar Hill. The loft features marble bathrooms made up of Timur tile, Kohler fixtures and a deep soaking tub which you can retire to after a long day of work . Open kitchens, modern finishes, and original details, which can be found throughout the building, encompass the true beauty of loft living.Centrally located, 99 Gold offers endless options for dinning and activities. Whether you are taking a stroll down the cobblestone streets of Vinegar Hill and Dumbo or you decide to ride your bicycle along the water over to Brooklyn Bridge Park, the opportunities to explore are endless. Coffee shops, dining, and nightlife are all within a stones throw of 99 Gold. Located only 3 blocks from the F Train at York Street, along with the A/C at High Street, and the East River Ferry, getting to Manhattan has never been easier.99 Gold features a 24 hour attended lobby, a video intercom system, live in super, parking available on site, additional storage units, fitness center and indoor basketball court, and a common roof deck which provides picture perfect views of the Manhattan Bridge and New York City skyline. ***Photos are stock photos and not of the actual unit. Finished in bathrooms, kitchens are the same.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Gold Street have any available units?
99 Gold Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 Gold Street have?
Some of 99 Gold Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Gold Street currently offering any rent specials?
99 Gold Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Gold Street pet-friendly?
No, 99 Gold Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 99 Gold Street offer parking?
Yes, 99 Gold Street does offer parking.
Does 99 Gold Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Gold Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Gold Street have a pool?
No, 99 Gold Street does not have a pool.
Does 99 Gold Street have accessible units?
No, 99 Gold Street does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Gold Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Gold Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Gold Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 99 Gold Street has units with air conditioning.
