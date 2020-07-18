96 Java Street

Amenities

Available July 15th.



Apt 4L is a top-floor walk-up of a four-story building located on Java and Franklin Street. Recently renovated, the floor-through apartment is currently configured as a large one bedroom with home office. This railroad style apartment offers both northern and southern exposures giving a ton of natural light. An oversized kitchen, plus a fully redone white tile bathroom and cozy living room make this the perfect apartment. Priced to rent quickly at $2,750/month.



Located in the heart of Greenpoint, near the G train at Greenpoint Avenue and the India Street Ferry. You will also be close to many great restaurants and bars, local shops and markets. Heat and hot water are included. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.