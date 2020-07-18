All apartments in Brooklyn
96 Java Street

96 Java Street · (917) 704-1306
Location

96 Java Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4L · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available July 15th.

Apt 4L is a top-floor walk-up of a four-story building located on Java and Franklin Street. Recently renovated, the floor-through apartment is currently configured as a large one bedroom with home office. This railroad style apartment offers both northern and southern exposures giving a ton of natural light. An oversized kitchen, plus a fully redone white tile bathroom and cozy living room make this the perfect apartment. Priced to rent quickly at $2,750/month.

Located in the heart of Greenpoint, near the G train at Greenpoint Avenue and the India Street Ferry. You will also be close to many great restaurants and bars, local shops and markets. Heat and hot water are included. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Java Street have any available units?
96 Java Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 96 Java Street currently offering any rent specials?
96 Java Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Java Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 Java Street is pet friendly.
Does 96 Java Street offer parking?
No, 96 Java Street does not offer parking.
Does 96 Java Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Java Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Java Street have a pool?
No, 96 Java Street does not have a pool.
Does 96 Java Street have accessible units?
No, 96 Java Street does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Java Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Java Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Java Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Java Street does not have units with air conditioning.
