Available June 1.Spacious apartment in the heart of Crown Heights!The unit features stainless steel appliances, granite counter, cherry wood cabinets, video intercom, renovated bathroom, washer and dryer in unit, large windows with great light exposure and large closets. 2 blocks away from the 2/5 train line, near the Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Garden, Prospect Park, restaurant, bars, coffee shops, groceries, and much more - Must See! Norris10437