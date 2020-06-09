All apartments in Brooklyn
921 Washington Avenue

921 Washington Avenue · (917) 868-0039
Location

921 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $4200 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Botanical House - Property Id: 131649

The Botanical House is now leasing!

The apartment offers brand new washer/dryer, private balcony with park front views, dishwasher, renovated kitchen, tons of cabinets for storage, extended marble countertops and backsplash, microwave, wine fridge, original sealed exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, oversized farmhouse sink, wall hung toilets, floor to ceiling porcelain bath with a deep tub, huge luxurious glass enclosed showers, large built-in closets in every room, video intercom, security cameras in common spaces and much more.

Newly renovated in a historic Crown Heights neighborhood. Located on Washington Avenue directly across from the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens and within walking distance of the Yellow Magnolia Cafe, the world-renowned Brooklyn Museum. Transportation is easy with the 2, 3, 4, 5, S, B and Q trains just steps away.

For a truly one of a kind living experience unmatched in Brooklyn call today to schedule a private viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131649
Property Id 131649

(RLNE5824839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Washington Avenue have any available units?
921 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 921 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 921 Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
921 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 921 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 921 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 921 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 921 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 921 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 921 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
