921 Washington Avenue

The Botanical House - Property Id: 131649



The Botanical House is now leasing!



The apartment offers brand new washer/dryer, private balcony with park front views, dishwasher, renovated kitchen, tons of cabinets for storage, extended marble countertops and backsplash, microwave, wine fridge, original sealed exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, oversized farmhouse sink, wall hung toilets, floor to ceiling porcelain bath with a deep tub, huge luxurious glass enclosed showers, large built-in closets in every room, video intercom, security cameras in common spaces and much more.



Newly renovated in a historic Crown Heights neighborhood. Located on Washington Avenue directly across from the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens and within walking distance of the Yellow Magnolia Cafe, the world-renowned Brooklyn Museum. Transportation is easy with the 2, 3, 4, 5, S, B and Q trains just steps away.



For a truly one of a kind living experience unmatched in Brooklyn call today to schedule a private viewing.

