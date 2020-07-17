Fully renovated large 1 bedroom for rent. Huge walk-in closets. SS appliances, high floor of an elevator building, laundry in the basement, close to B/Q trains, most public transportation, shops and houses of worship. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 918 East 14 Street have any available units?
918 East 14 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 918 East 14 Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 East 14 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.