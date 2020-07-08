879 Dekalb Ave

Amenities
***Contact us for a 3D video tour or a private in person tour.*** We have All Day Showings Avail. by Appointment Only. ***
** NO FEE + 2 MONTHS FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE TERM WITH THE OPTION TO RENEW. **
BONUS: An Extra Free month (3 months in total) with Early Occupancy!!!
Located on the border of Bed-Stuy and Clinton Hill with easy access to transportation (Steps away to the B38 bus. Short walk to the G train at Bedford-Nostrand and/or JMZ at Myrtle-Broadway subway Station.) and plenty of shops, cafes and restaurants nearby.
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED TRUE TWO (2) BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES AVAIL FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.
Listing Details:
- Full to Queen Size Bedrooms
- Large Closets Space
- Spacious Living Room
- Separate Kitchen Area
- Hardwood Floors
- Microwave and Dishwasher
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Positive Energy
- Friendly Local Super
- Responsive Management
- Heat and Hot Water Included
- 24/7 Surveillance Cameras
- Ruff Ruff and Meow (Pets) Welcome
- Guarantors Accepted
- 5th Floor Walk-Up/No Elevator
***Please note, landlord is offering one (2) month free. Price listed ($2,208) is net effective based on a 12 month lease term. Gross rent is $2,650 to be paid monthly.***
EASY, FAST APPROVALS AND SAME DAY Move-ins avail for qualifying applicants.
Private Showing Daily, Weekends + Evenings by Appointment Only. (We have additional 2BR units in the building avail.)
Pictures provided are representative of similar apartments in the building. Finishes may vary.