All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 879 Dekalb Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
879 Dekalb Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

879 Dekalb Ave

879 Dekalb Avenue · (803) 347-4474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

879 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$2,208

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Contact us for a 3D video tour or a private in person tour.*** We have All Day Showings Avail. by Appointment Only. ***

** NO FEE + 2 MONTHS FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE TERM WITH THE OPTION TO RENEW. **

BONUS: An Extra Free month (3 months in total) with Early Occupancy!!!

Located on the border of Bed-Stuy and Clinton Hill with easy access to transportation (Steps away to the B38 bus. Short walk to the G train at Bedford-Nostrand and/or JMZ at Myrtle-Broadway subway Station.) and plenty of shops, cafes and restaurants nearby.

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED TRUE TWO (2) BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES AVAIL FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.

Listing Details:

- Full to Queen Size Bedrooms
- Large Closets Space
- Spacious Living Room
- Separate Kitchen Area
- Hardwood Floors
- Microwave and Dishwasher
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Positive Energy
- Friendly Local Super
- Responsive Management
- Heat and Hot Water Included
- 24/7 Surveillance Cameras
- Ruff Ruff and Meow (Pets) Welcome
- Guarantors Accepted
- 5th Floor Walk-Up/No Elevator

***Please note, landlord is offering one (2) month free. Price listed ($2,208) is net effective based on a 12 month lease term. Gross rent is $2,650 to be paid monthly.***

EASY, FAST APPROVALS AND SAME DAY Move-ins avail for qualifying applicants.

Private Showing Daily, Weekends + Evenings by Appointment Only. (We have additional 2BR units in the building avail.)

Pictures provided are representative of similar apartments in the building. Finishes may vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 Dekalb Ave have any available units?
879 Dekalb Ave has a unit available for $2,208 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 879 Dekalb Ave have?
Some of 879 Dekalb Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 Dekalb Ave currently offering any rent specials?
879 Dekalb Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 Dekalb Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 879 Dekalb Ave is pet friendly.
Does 879 Dekalb Ave offer parking?
No, 879 Dekalb Ave does not offer parking.
Does 879 Dekalb Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 879 Dekalb Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 Dekalb Ave have a pool?
No, 879 Dekalb Ave does not have a pool.
Does 879 Dekalb Ave have accessible units?
No, 879 Dekalb Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 879 Dekalb Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 879 Dekalb Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 879 Dekalb Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 879 Dekalb Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 879 Dekalb Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity