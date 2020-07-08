879 Dekalb Ave

Amenities

***Contact us for a 3D video tour or a private in person tour.*** We have All Day Showings Avail. by Appointment Only. ***



** NO FEE + 2 MONTHS FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE TERM WITH THE OPTION TO RENEW. **



BONUS: An Extra Free month (3 months in total) with Early Occupancy!!!



Located on the border of Bed-Stuy and Clinton Hill with easy access to transportation (Steps away to the B38 bus. Short walk to the G train at Bedford-Nostrand and/or JMZ at Myrtle-Broadway subway Station.) and plenty of shops, cafes and restaurants nearby.



BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED TRUE TWO (2) BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES AVAIL FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.



Listing Details:



- Full to Queen Size Bedrooms

- Large Closets Space

- Spacious Living Room

- Separate Kitchen Area

- Hardwood Floors

- Microwave and Dishwasher

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Positive Energy

- Friendly Local Super

- Responsive Management

- Heat and Hot Water Included

- 24/7 Surveillance Cameras

- Ruff Ruff and Meow (Pets) Welcome

- Guarantors Accepted

- 5th Floor Walk-Up/No Elevator



***Please note, landlord is offering one (2) month free. Price listed ($2,208) is net effective based on a 12 month lease term. Gross rent is $2,650 to be paid monthly.***



EASY, FAST APPROVALS AND SAME DAY Move-ins avail for qualifying applicants.



Private Showing Daily, Weekends + Evenings by Appointment Only. (We have additional 2BR units in the building avail.)



Pictures provided are representative of similar apartments in the building. Finishes may vary.