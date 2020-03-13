All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 865 GREENE AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
865 GREENE AVE.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

865 GREENE AVE.

865 Greene Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

865 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Modern Duplex 2 bedroom top floor Penthouse unit, Each bedroom comes with its own bathroom. this apartment is on the top two levels of a newly fully renovated building each bedroom on a separate level, top floor bedroom has direct roof deck access.Stainless steal kitchen appliances with window in kitchen roomHardwood floorsCentral Air and heatLaundry Room in buildingEach bedroom has a closet and full bathroom, Two level apartment with direct roof deck access from the top levelNew and well maintained building near the J train, short walk to Myrtle Broadway for the M or walk to the G train! Available end of SeptemberShowing by appointmentsGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approval appliesRoof DeckCentral Air and HeatLaundry in BuildingTerrace Deck rennit4097

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 GREENE AVE. have any available units?
865 GREENE AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 865 GREENE AVE. have?
Some of 865 GREENE AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 GREENE AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
865 GREENE AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 GREENE AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 865 GREENE AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 865 GREENE AVE. offer parking?
No, 865 GREENE AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 865 GREENE AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 GREENE AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 GREENE AVE. have a pool?
No, 865 GREENE AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 865 GREENE AVE. have accessible units?
No, 865 GREENE AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 865 GREENE AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 GREENE AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 865 GREENE AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 865 GREENE AVE. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 865 GREENE AVE.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity