865 GREENE AVE.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Modern Duplex 2 bedroom top floor Penthouse unit, Each bedroom comes with its own bathroom. this apartment is on the top two levels of a newly fully renovated building each bedroom on a separate level, top floor bedroom has direct roof deck access.Stainless steal kitchen appliances with window in kitchen roomHardwood floorsCentral Air and heatLaundry Room in buildingEach bedroom has a closet and full bathroom, Two level apartment with direct roof deck access from the top levelNew and well maintained building near the J train, short walk to Myrtle Broadway for the M or walk to the G train! Available end of SeptemberShowing by appointmentsGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approval appliesRoof DeckCentral Air and HeatLaundry in BuildingTerrace Deck rennit4097