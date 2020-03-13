All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

816 Saint Johns Place

816 Saint Johns Place · (408) 504-0767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

816 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Welcome to 816 St. John's Place- located between Rogers and Nostrand Avenues, in the hottest neighborhood in Brooklyn- Crown Heights. From the facade to the hallways to the units, this new construction rental building was designed with great attention to detail, style, and comfort.Common areas and apartments include edison filament light fixtures, and beautiful design throughout. Laundry room in the basement is included for your convenience. Plus enjoy a large shared backyard and roof access. Kitchens feature electric glasstop stoves, dishwashers, and beautiful new cabinetry. Spa-inspired bathrooms include deep soaking tubs, rainfall shower heads, and dual flush toilets to be environmentally friendly. Everything you'll need is walking distance within a few blocks, including grocery stores, trendy bars, restaurants, and coffee shops. The 3 train at Nostrand is just a couple blocks away, and you're not far from the 2,3,4,5 at Franklin, or the A/C at Nostrand. Available for July 1.Private off-street parking available a few doors down Yaffa1959

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Saint Johns Place have any available units?
816 Saint Johns Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 816 Saint Johns Place have?
Some of 816 Saint Johns Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Saint Johns Place currently offering any rent specials?
816 Saint Johns Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Saint Johns Place pet-friendly?
No, 816 Saint Johns Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 816 Saint Johns Place offer parking?
Yes, 816 Saint Johns Place does offer parking.
Does 816 Saint Johns Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Saint Johns Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Saint Johns Place have a pool?
No, 816 Saint Johns Place does not have a pool.
Does 816 Saint Johns Place have accessible units?
No, 816 Saint Johns Place does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Saint Johns Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Saint Johns Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Saint Johns Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 816 Saint Johns Place has units with air conditioning.
