816 Saint Johns Place

Welcome to 816 St. John's Place- located between Rogers and Nostrand Avenues, in the hottest neighborhood in Brooklyn- Crown Heights. From the facade to the hallways to the units, this new construction rental building was designed with great attention to detail, style, and comfort.Common areas and apartments include edison filament light fixtures, and beautiful design throughout. Laundry room in the basement is included for your convenience. Plus enjoy a large shared backyard and roof access. Kitchens feature electric glasstop stoves, dishwashers, and beautiful new cabinetry. Spa-inspired bathrooms include deep soaking tubs, rainfall shower heads, and dual flush toilets to be environmentally friendly. Everything you'll need is walking distance within a few blocks, including grocery stores, trendy bars, restaurants, and coffee shops. The 3 train at Nostrand is just a couple blocks away, and you're not far from the 2,3,4,5 at Franklin, or the A/C at Nostrand. Available for July 1.Private off-street parking available a few doors down Yaffa1959