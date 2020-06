Amenities

hardwood floors

Bushwick living at it's best is found here! Check out this very cool 3 bedroom duplex apartment. Exposed brick throughout with hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. This apartment boasts a good amount of space and large basement bedroom with extra bathroom. Don't miss out. If you like exposed brick then this apartment is for you. Come and get it.Call or email anytime to view. #realestatedoneright****Video tour available by request!!NET rent is being advertised based on one month free on a 12 month lease