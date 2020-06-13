All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:16 AM

800 Fulton Street

800 Fulton Street · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
The residences are spacious with ceiling heights up to 11 feet, that beam with an abundance of natural light. BUILDING AMENITIES
- 24-hour concierge
- Roof top terrace and lounge featuring outdoor movie screen, grilling stations, dining areas, catering kitchen, bocce court, and game tables
- Landscaped courtyard featuring custom mural
- Library lounge
- Indoor/outdoor children's playroom
- Indoor/outdoor fitness center
- Yoga studio
- Pet spa
- Private resident storage
- Bicycle storage
- Onsite parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Fulton Street have any available units?
800 Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 800 Fulton Street have?
Some of 800 Fulton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 800 Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 Fulton Street does offer parking.
Does 800 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 800 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 Fulton Street have accessible units?
Yes, 800 Fulton Street has accessible units.
Does 800 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 800 Fulton Street has units with air conditioning.
