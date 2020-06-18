All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
800 Empire Blvd 6A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

800 Empire Blvd 6A

800 Empire Boulevard · (718) 930-5653
Brooklyn
Location

800 Empire Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11213
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 6A · Avail. now

$2,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
One Bedroom in Crown Heights Area - Property Id: 239206

New Development located in Crown Heights Area

No Fee Listing - Available Immediately
One bedroom unit with balcony space for rent in a brand new development in Crown Heights Area. The unit features an all in one-unit washer and dryer, microwave, stove and refrigerator, The bedroom are spacious can fit up to a Queens size bedrooms set.

Amenities
Elevator
Rooftop

Parking is available for $250.00. Located within close proximity to 3 and 4 lines travel time to downtown/ midtown is approximately 30 minutes and Downtown, Brooklyn is 24 minutes. Located within close proximity to Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza and Botanical Garden.

First and security required at lease signing
Pets allowed on a case by case basis

Act today set-up your own personal tour today!!!!

****Net pricing is listed based on a 16 month lease term with one month free rent**** The gross price is $2300
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239206
Property Id 239206

(RLNE5623451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Empire Blvd 6A have any available units?
800 Empire Blvd 6A has a unit available for $2,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 Empire Blvd 6A have?
Some of 800 Empire Blvd 6A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Empire Blvd 6A currently offering any rent specials?
800 Empire Blvd 6A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Empire Blvd 6A pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Empire Blvd 6A is pet friendly.
Does 800 Empire Blvd 6A offer parking?
Yes, 800 Empire Blvd 6A does offer parking.
Does 800 Empire Blvd 6A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Empire Blvd 6A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Empire Blvd 6A have a pool?
No, 800 Empire Blvd 6A does not have a pool.
Does 800 Empire Blvd 6A have accessible units?
No, 800 Empire Blvd 6A does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Empire Blvd 6A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Empire Blvd 6A has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Empire Blvd 6A have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Empire Blvd 6A does not have units with air conditioning.
