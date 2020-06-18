800 Empire Blvd 6A

Amenities
One Bedroom in Crown Heights Area - Property Id: 239206
New Development located in Crown Heights Area
No Fee Listing - Available Immediately
One bedroom unit with balcony space for rent in a brand new development in Crown Heights Area. The unit features an all in one-unit washer and dryer, microwave, stove and refrigerator, The bedroom are spacious can fit up to a Queens size bedrooms set.
Elevator
Rooftop
Parking is available for $250.00. Located within close proximity to 3 and 4 lines travel time to downtown/ midtown is approximately 30 minutes and Downtown, Brooklyn is 24 minutes. Located within close proximity to Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza and Botanical Garden.
First and security required at lease signing
Pets allowed on a case by case basis
Act today set-up your own personal tour today!!!!
****Net pricing is listed based on a 16 month lease term with one month free rent**** The gross price is $2300
