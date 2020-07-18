795 Saint Johns Place

Amenities
3 Bedroom/ 2 Baths top floor apartment situation in prime location of Crown Heights and Prospect Heights!
-3 Bedroom layout promotes the ultimate in privacy as well as an expansive, oversized living space
-All bedrooms offer great light, size, and abundant closet space
-Master bedroom features an en-suite full bathroom
Open Layout
2 full bathrooms with 5 large built in closets
small intimate building
2 blocks for 2, 3, 4, 5 trains (Nostrand Avenue stop)
Steps to shops, restaurants, cafes and bars!!!
This won't last!! *Agent Owned Property*