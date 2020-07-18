All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

795 Saint Johns Place

795 Saint Johns Place · (718) 954-8400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

795 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom/ 2 Baths top floor apartment situation in prime location of Crown Heights and Prospect Heights!

-3 Bedroom layout promotes the ultimate in privacy as well as an expansive, oversized living space
-All bedrooms offer great light, size, and abundant closet space
-Master bedroom features an en-suite full bathroom
Open Layout
2 full bathrooms with 5 large built in closets
small intimate building
2 blocks for 2, 3, 4, 5 trains (Nostrand Avenue stop)

Steps to shops, restaurants, cafes and bars!!!

This won't last!! *Agent Owned Property*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Saint Johns Place have any available units?
795 Saint Johns Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 795 Saint Johns Place currently offering any rent specials?
795 Saint Johns Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Saint Johns Place pet-friendly?
No, 795 Saint Johns Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 795 Saint Johns Place offer parking?
No, 795 Saint Johns Place does not offer parking.
Does 795 Saint Johns Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 795 Saint Johns Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Saint Johns Place have a pool?
No, 795 Saint Johns Place does not have a pool.
Does 795 Saint Johns Place have accessible units?
No, 795 Saint Johns Place does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Saint Johns Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 795 Saint Johns Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 795 Saint Johns Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 795 Saint Johns Place does not have units with air conditioning.
