795 Saint Johns Place

3 Bedroom/ 2 Baths top floor apartment situation in prime location of Crown Heights and Prospect Heights!



-3 Bedroom layout promotes the ultimate in privacy as well as an expansive, oversized living space

-All bedrooms offer great light, size, and abundant closet space

-Master bedroom features an en-suite full bathroom

Open Layout

2 full bathrooms with 5 large built in closets

small intimate building

2 blocks for 2, 3, 4, 5 trains (Nostrand Avenue stop)



Steps to shops, restaurants, cafes and bars!!!



This won't last!! *Agent Owned Property*