76 East 3rd Street

At 1200sq' this three bedroom unit has plenty of space to spread out. With windows facing three out of four of the cardinal directions, on the second floor, there is light coming into this unit everywhere. Each bedroom with a closet and similar in size as well. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and brushed aluminum appliances. Common laundry that is free to use as well in the basement. <br> <br> The area is fantastic with the Greewood Park and Playground just down the street, Prospect park less than 5 min waking and many shops, restaurants, bars, yoga, salons etc just a block away on Ft. Hamilton Parkway. <br> <br> The subway is less than two minutes walking and bus stops are available along Ft. Hamilton as well.<br> <br> Heat and hot water are included int he rent and pets are welcome. Call anytime for more information.