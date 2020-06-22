All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:21 AM

76 East 3rd Street

76 East 3rd Street · (718) 840-2757
Location

76 East 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
playground
yoga
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
yoga
At 1200sq' this three bedroom unit has plenty of space to spread out. With windows facing three out of four of the cardinal directions, on the second floor, there is light coming into this unit everywhere. Each bedroom with a closet and similar in size as well. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and brushed aluminum appliances. Common laundry that is free to use as well in the basement. &lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; The area is fantastic with the Greewood Park and Playground just down the street, Prospect park less than 5 min waking and many shops, restaurants, bars, yoga, salons etc just a block away on Ft. Hamilton Parkway. &lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; The subway is less than two minutes walking and bus stops are available along Ft. Hamilton as well.&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Heat and hot water are included int he rent and pets are welcome. Call anytime for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 East 3rd Street have any available units?
76 East 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 76 East 3rd Street have?
Some of 76 East 3rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 East 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
76 East 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 East 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 76 East 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 76 East 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 76 East 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 76 East 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 East 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 East 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 76 East 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 76 East 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 76 East 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76 East 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 East 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 East 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 East 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
