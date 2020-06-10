All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
74 Grand Avenue
74 Grand Avenue

74 Grand Avenue · (212) 727-8300
Brooklyn
Clinton Hill
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

74 Grand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
elevator
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
tennis court
Fantastic 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Clinton Hill. This great Clinton Hill home accepts pets (Cats only), and in-unit washer/dryer .The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, postwar, doorman, virtual_doorman, parttime_doorman, fulltime_doorman, elevator, walk_up, garage, parking_available, gym, fitness_facility, tennis, swimming_pool, storage_available, cold_storage, package_room, bike_room, attended_lobby, concierge, live_work, media_room, green_building, smoke_free, guarantors, landmark, gifts, air_rights, copurchase, lounge, parents, childrens_playroom, sublets, senior_community, pied_a_terre, community_recreation_facilities, mixed_use, full_service, new_dev, livein_super, landlease, FIOS Available, laundry_in_building. G and C trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Clinton Hill apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Grand Avenue have any available units?
74 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 74 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 74 Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
74 Grand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 74 Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 74 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 74 Grand Avenue does offer parking.
Does 74 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 74 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 74 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 74 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
