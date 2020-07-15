All apartments in Brooklyn
73 Grand Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:41 PM

73 Grand Avenue

73 Grand Avenue · (718) 840-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

73 Grand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
tennis court
Wonderful 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Clinton Hill. This great Clinton Hill home accepts pets (Cats only). .The building offers additional amenities, including: air_rights, attended_lobby, bike_room, childrens_playroom, cold_storage, community_recreation_facilities, concierge, copurchase, corner, doorman, elevator, FIOS Available, fitness_facility, fulltime_doorman, full_service, garage, gifts, green_building, guarantors, gym, landlease, landmark, laundry_in_building, Live-in Super, live_work, lounge, media_room, mixed_use, new_dev, package_room, parents, parking_available, parttime_doorman, pied_a_terre, postwar, prewar, senior_community, smoke_free, storage_available, sublets, swimming_pool, tennis, virtual_doorman, walk_up. G and C trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Clinton Hill apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Grand Avenue have any available units?
73 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 73 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 73 Grand Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
73 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 73 Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 73 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 73 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 73 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 73 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 73 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 73 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
