70 Clark Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

70 Clark Street

70 Clark Street · (917) 279-1326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Clark Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
No Fee''''''***Video tour available**70 Clark St offers a living experience unique to Brooklyn Heights--and the entire city. Surrounded by a brand new 85-acre park that rolls down to the waterfront, with its dog-run, playgrounds, picnic areas, lawns, gardens, sports facilities and kayak, and ferry docks. Subways 2/3/4/5/A/C/R ***Located directly across from 2 & 3 express trains. Ferry to Wall St. Parking available to rent on Henry St.Furnished prime Brooklyn Heights. Built-in Murphy unit. X large windows, closets.High ceilings. Elevator, video intercom system, courtyard, and laundry room. Zen garden off the laundry room. No Fee''''''$2,250Avail 9/1/20Ish***Approval requiredNo PETS**************

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

