70 Clark Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning playground elevator

No Fee''''''***Video tour available**70 Clark St offers a living experience unique to Brooklyn Heights--and the entire city. Surrounded by a brand new 85-acre park that rolls down to the waterfront, with its dog-run, playgrounds, picnic areas, lawns, gardens, sports facilities and kayak, and ferry docks. Subways 2/3/4/5/A/C/R ***Located directly across from 2 & 3 express trains. Ferry to Wall St. Parking available to rent on Henry St.Furnished prime Brooklyn Heights. Built-in Murphy unit. X large windows, closets.High ceilings. Elevator, video intercom system, courtyard, and laundry room. Zen garden off the laundry room. No Fee''''''$2,250Avail 9/1/20Ish***Approval requiredNo PETS**************