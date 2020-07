Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS LUXURY STUDIO APARTMENT IN PRIME PROSPECT HEIGHTS



THE SHOWN PRICE IS NET EFFECTIVE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE WITH 1 MONTH FREE



WHAT WE LIKE:

- A short walk to the best of Prospect Park & Brooklyn Botanical Gardens

- Coffee lovers paradise! Surrounded by some of the best cafes in all directions

- Large windows & high ceilings

- Central air conditioning

- Conveniently located near 2, 3, B, Q & C trains

- Pets welcome!



WHAT TO KNOW:

- Live video tour available upon request

- Guarantors accepted

- Building equipped with new security camera system



THE GOODS:

- Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and marble countertop

- Ample closet space

- Modern lighting fixtures

- Hardwood floors



This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:

- No fees whatsoever

- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time

- Free mobile rent payments

- Access to neighborhood perks and events