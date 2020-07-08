All apartments in Brooklyn
68 Richardson Street

68 Richardson Street · (978) 337-6056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 Richardson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$5,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Video tour available! 16 foot ceilings on this Stunning true 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Williamsburg Dream Loft!

This home is an industrial loft with the high end finishes you've been looking for! Leaving nothing to be desired, the apartment features stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a large open living / dining room great for entertaining, gorgeous and gleaming hardwood floors, and over 16 foot high ceilings.

This Elevator building also offers an amazing roof deck with Empire state views, a nice laundry room, bike storage, and a gorgeous lobby with an industrial aesthetic.

2 minute walk to McCarren Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Richardson Street have any available units?
68 Richardson Street has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 Richardson Street have?
Some of 68 Richardson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Richardson Street currently offering any rent specials?
68 Richardson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Richardson Street pet-friendly?
No, 68 Richardson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 68 Richardson Street offer parking?
No, 68 Richardson Street does not offer parking.
Does 68 Richardson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Richardson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Richardson Street have a pool?
No, 68 Richardson Street does not have a pool.
Does 68 Richardson Street have accessible units?
No, 68 Richardson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Richardson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Richardson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Richardson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Richardson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
