68 Richardson Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage lobby

Video tour available! 16 foot ceilings on this Stunning true 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Williamsburg Dream Loft!



This home is an industrial loft with the high end finishes you've been looking for! Leaving nothing to be desired, the apartment features stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a large open living / dining room great for entertaining, gorgeous and gleaming hardwood floors, and over 16 foot high ceilings.



This Elevator building also offers an amazing roof deck with Empire state views, a nice laundry room, bike storage, and a gorgeous lobby with an industrial aesthetic.



2 minute walk to McCarren Park.