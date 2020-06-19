All apartments in Brooklyn
656 10th Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:21 AM

656 10th Street

656 10th Street · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

656 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SUPER DUPLEX IN BEAUTIFUL LANDMARK BROWNSTONE 1900+ square feet of space This Beautiful 5 bedroom is located in PRIME PARK SLOPE. Nestled just 200 feet from Prospect park, This apartment boasts of a Private entrance, newly renovated kitchen, with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, 2 FULL BATHROOMS...washer and dryer in the unit. Each bedroom has it's own entry. You can head up to the park for a picnic, catch a concert, go for a bike ride..and even sledding in the winter. Just a block and a half to all of the fantastic shops and restaurants on 7th avenue. Just a half block to the "F &amp; G" trains PS107 school district. This beautiful apartment will not last call me today to set up a private showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 10th Street have any available units?
656 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 656 10th Street have?
Some of 656 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
656 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 656 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 656 10th Street offer parking?
No, 656 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 656 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 10th Street have a pool?
No, 656 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 656 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 656 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 656 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
