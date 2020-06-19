656 10th Street

Amenities

SUPER DUPLEX IN BEAUTIFUL LANDMARK BROWNSTONE 1900+ square feet of space This Beautiful 5 bedroom is located in PRIME PARK SLOPE. Nestled just 200 feet from Prospect park, This apartment boasts of a Private entrance, newly renovated kitchen, with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, 2 FULL BATHROOMS...washer and dryer in the unit. Each bedroom has it's own entry. You can head up to the park for a picnic, catch a concert, go for a bike ride..and even sledding in the winter. Just a block and a half to all of the fantastic shops and restaurants on 7th avenue. Just a half block to the "F & G" trains PS107 school district. This beautiful apartment will not last call me today to set up a private showing