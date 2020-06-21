All apartments in Brooklyn
65 South 8th Street.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

65 South 8th Street

65 South 8th Street · (718) 384-5304
Location

65 South 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
65 South 8th Street 3 bedroom 1 bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 65 South 8th Street have any available units?
65 South 8th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 65 South 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
65 South 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 South 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 65 South 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 65 South 8th Street offer parking?
No, 65 South 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 65 South 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 South 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 South 8th Street have a pool?
No, 65 South 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 65 South 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 65 South 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 South 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 South 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 South 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 South 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

