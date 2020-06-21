Sign Up
65 South 8th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM
65 South 8th Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
65 South 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Price and availability
3 Bedrooms
Unit 1 · Avail. now
$3,750
3 Bed · 1 Bath
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
65 South 8th Street 3 bedroom 1 bathroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 65 South 8th Street have any available units?
65 South 8th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 65 South 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
65 South 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 South 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 65 South 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 65 South 8th Street offer parking?
No, 65 South 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 65 South 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 South 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 South 8th Street have a pool?
No, 65 South 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 65 South 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 65 South 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 South 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 South 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 South 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 South 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
CUNY New York City College of Technology