65 N 6th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 1
65 N 6th St
65 North 6th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
65 North 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 65 N 6th Street
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 65 N 6th St have any available units?
65 N 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 65 N 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
65 N 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 N 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 65 N 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 65 N 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 65 N 6th St offers parking.
Does 65 N 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 N 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 N 6th St have a pool?
No, 65 N 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 65 N 6th St have accessible units?
No, 65 N 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 65 N 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 N 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 N 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 N 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.
