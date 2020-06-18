All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

645 SARATOGA AVENUE

645 Saratoga Avenue · (917) 909-2330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

645 Saratoga Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11212
Brownsville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Sitting pretty on Saratoga Avenue between Sutter and Blake Avenues, you will find this Brand New Home that is waiting for you to occupy and enjoy it Striking layout and design.

Appreciate this sun-drenched dwelling space that features high ceilings, hardwood floors, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, large windows, and ample closet space.

Call/Text/or Email me today for a virtual tour
===Ref:687500=== (rev 16)

Common backyard,New construction,No pets,Stainless Steel Appliances,Outdoor Space,Backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 SARATOGA AVENUE have any available units?
645 SARATOGA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 645 SARATOGA AVENUE have?
Some of 645 SARATOGA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 SARATOGA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
645 SARATOGA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 SARATOGA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 645 SARATOGA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 645 SARATOGA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 645 SARATOGA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 645 SARATOGA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 SARATOGA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 SARATOGA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 645 SARATOGA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 645 SARATOGA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 645 SARATOGA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 645 SARATOGA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 SARATOGA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 SARATOGA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 SARATOGA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
