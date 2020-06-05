All apartments in Brooklyn
64 BAYARD ST.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

64 BAYARD ST.

64 Bayard Street · (917) 515-4624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

64 Bayard Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
Don't miss this phenomenal 1br in the premier rental building along Mccarren Park. The apartment itself features unmatched quality of construction, stylish modern finishes, and all the amenities desired. There is also a common shared roof deck with NYC and park views and indoor parking available.Steps to the park and pool and just a short walk to the Lorimer L and G train station, or a 10 minute walk to the Bedford L train station and the heart of the Northside, this apartment is not to be missed.Schedule a private viewing of this unique home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 BAYARD ST. have any available units?
64 BAYARD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 64 BAYARD ST. have?
Some of 64 BAYARD ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 BAYARD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
64 BAYARD ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 BAYARD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 64 BAYARD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 64 BAYARD ST. offer parking?
Yes, 64 BAYARD ST. does offer parking.
Does 64 BAYARD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 BAYARD ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 BAYARD ST. have a pool?
Yes, 64 BAYARD ST. has a pool.
Does 64 BAYARD ST. have accessible units?
Yes, 64 BAYARD ST. has accessible units.
Does 64 BAYARD ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 BAYARD ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 BAYARD ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 BAYARD ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
