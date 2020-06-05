64 BAYARD ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible doorman elevator parking pool bike storage garage

Don't miss this phenomenal 1br in the premier rental building along Mccarren Park. The apartment itself features unmatched quality of construction, stylish modern finishes, and all the amenities desired. There is also a common shared roof deck with NYC and park views and indoor parking available.Steps to the park and pool and just a short walk to the Lorimer L and G train station, or a 10 minute walk to the Bedford L train station and the heart of the Northside, this apartment is not to be missed.Schedule a private viewing of this unique home today.