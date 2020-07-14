All apartments in Brooklyn
631 Grand Ave
631 Grand Ave

631 Grand Avenue · (718) 970-7213
Location

631 Grand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
NO BROKER FEE. VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM RAILROAD APT. PRIME PROSPECT HEIGHTS, GREAT LOCATION.

* Amazon Gift Card with move in :)
* Right next to 2, 3, S, 4 and 5 trains, express commute to Manhattan

Building Features Include:
- Large floor through, railroad apartment
- Just steps to Prospect Park, The Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn Children's Museum, Grand Army Plaza and countless dining, shopping and entertainment options
- Windows throughout
- Large living room
- Stand-alone kitchen w/stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Tons of cabinet space.
- Guarantors accepted
- Well maintained building
- Heat & Hot Water included

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Grand Ave have any available units?
631 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 631 Grand Ave have?
Some of 631 Grand Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
631 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 631 Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 631 Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 631 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 631 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 631 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 631 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Grand Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
