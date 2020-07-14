631 Grand Ave

Amenities
NO BROKER FEE. VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM RAILROAD APT. PRIME PROSPECT HEIGHTS, GREAT LOCATION.
* Amazon Gift Card with move in :)
* Right next to 2, 3, S, 4 and 5 trains, express commute to Manhattan
Building Features Include:
- Large floor through, railroad apartment
- Just steps to Prospect Park, The Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn Children's Museum, Grand Army Plaza and countless dining, shopping and entertainment options
- Windows throughout
- Large living room
- Stand-alone kitchen w/stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Tons of cabinet space.
- Guarantors accepted
- Well maintained building
- Heat & Hot Water included
P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.
(RLNE4967618)