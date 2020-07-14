631 Grand Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher stainless steel hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO BROKER FEE. VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM RAILROAD APT. PRIME PROSPECT HEIGHTS, GREAT LOCATION.



* Right next to 2, 3, S, 4 and 5 trains, express commute to Manhattan



Building Features Include:

- Large floor through, railroad apartment

- Just steps to Prospect Park, The Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn Children's Museum, Grand Army Plaza and countless dining, shopping and entertainment options

- Windows throughout

- Large living room

- Stand-alone kitchen w/stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Tons of cabinet space.

- Guarantors accepted

- Well maintained building

- Heat & Hot Water included



