All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 623 Flatbush Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
623 Flatbush Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

623 Flatbush Avenue

623 Flatbush Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

623 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
lobby
media room
Incredible 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. This great Prospect Lefferts Gardens home accepts pets (On approval), and in-unit washer/dryer. The building offers additional amenities, including: Fitness Facility, Attended Lobby, Concierge, Lounge, Children's playroom, Storage Available, Media Room, Doorman, Elevator, Pied-&agrave;-terre Allow, Parking Available, Bike Room. B,Q,S,2 and 5 trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Prospect Lefferts Gardens apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
623 Flatbush Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 623 Flatbush Avenue have?
Some of 623 Flatbush Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
623 Flatbush Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Flatbush Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 623 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 623 Flatbush Avenue does offer parking.
Does 623 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 Flatbush Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 623 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 623 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 623 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology