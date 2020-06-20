623 Flatbush Avenue

Amenities
Incredible 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. This great Prospect Lefferts Gardens home accepts pets (On approval), and in-unit washer/dryer. The building offers additional amenities, including: Fitness Facility, Attended Lobby, Concierge, Lounge, Children's playroom, Storage Available, Media Room, Doorman, Elevator, Pied-à-terre Allow, Parking Available, Bike Room. B,Q,S,2 and 5 trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Prospect Lefferts Gardens apartment before your competitors do!