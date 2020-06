Amenities

Spacious two bedroom apartment with large living area in Kensington. This apartment has a 4 floor walk up and is available for October 1st move in.Apartment features:-Both bedrooms can fit queen size beds- Spacious living room- Windows in each bed room and living room- Open kitchen- Hardwood floor- High ceiling- Closet space- Stainless steel appliances- Live in super- Washer Dryer in-unit- Newly renovated kitchenLocated in Kensington This is apartment is just a few blocks away from the F train at Ditmas Ave.WHY WORK WITH US?1) We pride our selves in working very quickly and efficiently to respond and help you find you home.2) We are here for all your needs with our full service concierge helping you with all your move in needs.3) Our goal is to build a long term relationship where you will use us for all your real estate needs.4) Most importantly we operate with honesty and integrity Safdie1374