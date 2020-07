Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator bathtub range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 BEDROOM APARTMENT. GREAT LOCATION, QUIET STREET, STEPS TO NEWKIRK PLAZA & BROOKLYN COLLEGE.



WHAT WE LIKE:

- Two Queen Sized Bedrooms

- Spacious living room

- Stand-alone kitchen

- Large closets

- Windows throughout

- B express & Q trains just steps away!

- Great location right next to shopping, various restaurants, entertainment & Brooklyn College.



WHAT TO KNOW:

- Heat & Hot Water included

- Guarantors accepted



THE GOODS:

- Pets are welcome

- Hardwood floors



REQUIREMENTS:

- Good income & credit

- Established rental history

- Guarantors accepted



This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:

- No broker fee

- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time

- Free mobile rent payments



No Pets Allowed



