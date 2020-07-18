All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
618 Bushwick Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
618 Bushwick Ave
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

618 Bushwick Ave

618 Bushwick Ave · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

618 Bushwick Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING ! ARINO FEE!Absolutely stunning unit in the heart of Bushwick! Sunny loft feel unit in a converted church with hardwood floors, high ceilings, open concept living rooms and modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and exposed brick, large windows with loads of natural light! The building screams luxury! With onsite parking, laundry room, bicycle storage, elevator, zipcar, and an awesome rooftop with amazing views! *** Net effective rent is shown. Gross rent is $2999 with 4 weeks free rent! this apartment will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 618 Bushwick Ave have any available units?
618 Bushwick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 618 Bushwick Ave have?
Some of 618 Bushwick Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Bushwick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
618 Bushwick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Bushwick Ave pet-friendly?
No, 618 Bushwick Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 618 Bushwick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 618 Bushwick Ave offers parking.
Does 618 Bushwick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Bushwick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Bushwick Ave have a pool?
No, 618 Bushwick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 618 Bushwick Ave have accessible units?
No, 618 Bushwick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Bushwick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Bushwick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Bushwick Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Bushwick Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College