All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 609 Flatbush Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
609 Flatbush Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:21 AM

609 Flatbush Avenue

609 Flatbush Avenue · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

609 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
elevator
concierge
doorman
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
tennis court
Spectacular 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. This great Prospect Lefferts Gardens home .The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, postwar, doorman, virtual_doorman, parttime_doorman, fulltime_doorman, elevator, walk_up, garage, parking_available, gym, fitness_facility, tennis, swimming_pool, storage_available, cold_storage, package_room, bike_room, attended_lobby, concierge, live_work, media_room, green_building, smoke_free, guarantors, landmark, gifts, air_rights, copurchase, lounge, parents, childrens_playroom, sublets, senior_community, pied_a_terre, community_recreation_facilities, mixed_use, full_service, new_dev, Live-in Super, landlease, FIOS Available, laundry_in_building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Prospect Lefferts Gardens apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
609 Flatbush Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 609 Flatbush Avenue have?
Some of 609 Flatbush Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Flatbush Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 609 Flatbush Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 609 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 609 Flatbush Avenue does offer parking.
Does 609 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Flatbush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 609 Flatbush Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity