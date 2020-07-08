All apartments in Brooklyn
585 Park Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

585 Park Place

585 Park Place · (646) 573-0323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

585 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Sunny, large 3 bed plus home office half a block from Franklin Ave in Crown Heights. Front room can easily fit a king size, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms fit a queen, and the home office/fourth bedroom can fit a full bed. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Windows in every room, including the kitchen and bathroom. All bedrooms have closets and windows. Extra large living room off the kitchen. Laundry in building. Half a block to Franklin Ave with it's abundance of restaurants and bars including, Chavela's, Mayfield, and Franklin Park. Close to the 2/3, 4/5, and C trains. Pet friendly, and guarantors allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Park Place have any available units?
585 Park Place has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 585 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
585 Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 585 Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 585 Park Place offer parking?
No, 585 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 585 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Park Place have a pool?
No, 585 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 585 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 585 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
