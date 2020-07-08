585 Park Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Sunny, large 3 bed plus home office half a block from Franklin Ave in Crown Heights. Front room can easily fit a king size, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms fit a queen, and the home office/fourth bedroom can fit a full bed. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Windows in every room, including the kitchen and bathroom. All bedrooms have closets and windows. Extra large living room off the kitchen. Laundry in building. Half a block to Franklin Ave with it's abundance of restaurants and bars including, Chavela's, Mayfield, and Franklin Park. Close to the 2/3, 4/5, and C trains. Pet friendly, and guarantors allowed.