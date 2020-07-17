All apartments in Brooklyn
5816 21 Ave 1
5816 21 Ave 1

5816 21st Avenue · (732) 865-3554
Location

5816 21st Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204
Borough Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$1600 / 1br - 700ft2 - $1,600.00 1 bed great apt - Property Id: 304456

$1600 / 1br - GREAT APT,NEW BATH ,AND KITCHEN (BENSONHURST)
PERFECT FOR WORKING COUPLE OR SINGLE PERSON - CONVENIENT TO ALL SHOPPING AND TRAVEL - EXPRESS BUSES - LOCAL BUSES - N &F TRAIN 1 BLOCK AWAY GROCERY STORES , new bath and kitchen. Utilities Included (except electric).Available Jul 1
LAUNDROMAT AND MORE JUST STEPS AWAY -
NO FEE CALL TODAY - 732-865-3554
No Pets / No Washer or Dryer ,1 Months Deposit, Credit and Income Verification required
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5816-21-ave-brooklyn-ny-unit-1/304456
Property Id 304456

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5964092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 21 Ave 1 have any available units?
5816 21 Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5816 21 Ave 1 have?
Some of 5816 21 Ave 1's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 21 Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5816 21 Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 21 Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5816 21 Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 5816 21 Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 5816 21 Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5816 21 Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5816 21 Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 21 Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 5816 21 Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5816 21 Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 5816 21 Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 21 Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5816 21 Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5816 21 Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5816 21 Ave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
