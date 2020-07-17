5816 21 Ave 1

Amenities
$1600 / 1br - 700ft2 - $1,600.00 1 bed great apt - Property Id: 304456
$1600 / 1br - GREAT APT,NEW BATH ,AND KITCHEN (BENSONHURST)
PERFECT FOR WORKING COUPLE OR SINGLE PERSON - CONVENIENT TO ALL SHOPPING AND TRAVEL - EXPRESS BUSES - LOCAL BUSES - N &F TRAIN 1 BLOCK AWAY GROCERY STORES , new bath and kitchen. Utilities Included (except electric).Available Jul 1
LAUNDROMAT AND MORE JUST STEPS AWAY -
NO FEE CALL TODAY - 732-865-3554
No Pets / No Washer or Dryer ,1 Months Deposit, Credit and Income Verification required
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5816-21-ave-brooklyn-ny-unit-1/304456
Property Id 304456
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5964092)