5816 21 Ave 1

$1600 / 1br - GREAT APT,NEW BATH ,AND KITCHEN (BENSONHURST)

PERFECT FOR WORKING COUPLE OR SINGLE PERSON - CONVENIENT TO ALL SHOPPING AND TRAVEL - EXPRESS BUSES - LOCAL BUSES - N &F TRAIN 1 BLOCK AWAY GROCERY STORES , new bath and kitchen. Utilities Included (except electric).Available Jul 1

LAUNDROMAT AND MORE JUST STEPS AWAY -

NO FEE CALL TODAY - 732-865-3554

No Pets / No Washer or Dryer ,1 Months Deposit, Credit and Income Verification required

