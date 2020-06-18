Amenities

Apartment 2A offers a two bedroom, two bath residence overlooking picturesque Orient Avenue, queen size bedrooms and in unit washer/dryer.



57 Orient Avenue offers a lush oasis in the middle of everything Williamsburg and Bushwick have to offer.



Situated at the crossroads of Olive Street and Orient Avenue, formerly known as "Doctors Row" in the mid-20th century, this 16-unit building provides a rare opportunity to live in a tranquil enclave thoughtfully arranged on historic Cooper Park.



Apartment 2A offers a two bedroom, two bath residence with expansive windows situated on Orient Avenue, one of the most picturesque tree-lined streets in Williamsburg, steps from historic Cooper Park.



Apartment Details:

- White oak flooring

- In unit washer and dryer

- Videocom

- Ample closet space



Kitchen Details:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Premium countertops and fixtures

- European cabinetry



Notes: Landlord will accept Rhino in lieu of security deposit !



Adding to the neighborhood appeal is Orient Park's close proximity to the variety of amazing dining and nightlife options, green grocers and other retail necessities dotting Graham and Metropolitan avenues. Transportation options into Manhattan and all points throughout Brooklyn and Queens are but a short walk to area's multiple subway stations (L and G lines) and buses.