57 Orient Avenue
57 Orient Avenue

57 Orient Avenue · (516) 512-0898
Location

57 Orient Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$3,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
Apartment 2A offers a two bedroom, two bath residence overlooking picturesque Orient Avenue, queen size bedrooms and in unit washer/dryer.

Apartment Details:
- Two true bedrooms
- In unit washer and dryer (vented)
- Two full baths
- Central heating and air conditioning
- Maple flooring
- Videocom

Kitchen Details:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Gas range and oven

Building Amenities:
- Directly adjacent to historic Cooper Park
- Common roof deck
- FT Super

57 Orient Avenue offers a lush oasis in the middle of everything Williamsburg and Bushwick have to offer.

Situated at the crossroads of Olive Street and Orient Avenue, formerly known as "Doctors Row" in the mid-20th century, this 16-unit building provides a rare opportunity to live in a tranquil enclave thoughtfully arranged on historic Cooper Park.

Residing park side in Brooklyn effortlessly bestows an extraordinary residential lifestyle that is, in many ways, a world apart from big city living. Invigorating morning jogs or relaxing sunset strolls, a game of tennis on one of the two beautiful courts, the excitement and entertainment of a vibrant skate park and the ceaseless off-leash fun for your canine companion all of this and more awaits you in the pleasant retreat that is Cooper Park.

Adding to the neighborhood appeal is Orient Parks close proximity to the variety of amazing dining and nightlife options, green grocers and other retail necessities dotting Graham and Metropolitan avenues.,Apartment 2A offers a two bedroom, two bath residence with expansive windows situated on Orient Avenue, one of the most picturesque tree-lined streets in Williamsburg, steps from historic Cooper Park.

Apartment Details:
- White oak flooring
- In unit washer and dryer
- Videocom
- Ample closet space

Kitchen Details:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Premium countertops and fixtures
- European cabinetry

Notes: Landlord will accept Rhino in lieu of security deposit !

Residing park side in Brooklyn effortlessly bestows an extraordinary residential lifestyle that is, in many ways, a world apart from big city living. Invigorating morning jogs or relaxing sunset strolls, a game of tennis on one of the two beautiful courts, the excitement and entertainment of a vibrant skate park and the ceaseless off-leash fun for your canine companion all of this and more awaits you in the pleasant retreat that is Cooper Park.

Adding to the neighborhood appeal is Orient Park's close proximity to the variety of amazing dining and nightlife options, green grocers and other retail necessities dotting Graham and Metropolitan avenues. Transportation options into Manhattan and all points throughout Brooklyn and Queens are but a short walk to area's multiple subway stations (L and G lines) and buses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

