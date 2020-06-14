57 Front Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym

Even with our current social distancing guidelines in effect, imagine being able to host a cook out or being able to watch the fireworks from your own spacious and private roof deck. If you can tear yourself from your skyline view to move inside, you enter a "crow's nest" on the upper level which the owners have used as an office. Descending down the full staircase, you enter the heart of the apartment anchored by a chef's kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including a Bosch cook top, oven, microwave and dishwasher a Subzero refrigerator, and a U-Line wine refrigerator. There is plenty of counter space and storage to suit any chef. On the other side of the kitchen island, you will find your spacious corner living and dining area.



Your penthouse apartment contains over 1,100 square feet interior space and comes with plenty of windows providing good light and open views throughout. You will find two full baths, one off the hall and the other in the master suite which comes with a walk in closet.



River Front is conveniently located in Dumbo close to the Brooklyn Bridge. It is a boutique condominium comprised of only 31 apartments. Besides offering much more intimacy, it offers greater comfort to those who wish to avoid the risks associated with living in a large building. Typically, a doorman is on duty between the hours of 12 noon and 7 PM Mondays through Friday, however the building is currently operating with reduced staffing hours due to the current health crisis with the doorman on duty from noon to 3 PM. At other times, the virtual doorman is just a call away. In the basement you will find the bike, laundry and fitness rooms. River Front is a smoke free building although you may smoke on your private roof deck. The owners prefer no pets although they will consider exceptions on a case by case basis.



Given the stay at home order imposed by the governor, in person showings are not currently allowed. The interior photos were taken two years ago when the apartment was last listed for rent and the owner advises that they are an accurate representation of the current conditions.



This property is being marketed as a no fee listing. Brokers please collect your own fee - CYOF.