Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

57 Front Street

57 Front Street · (212) 452-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 Front Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$5,700

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
Even with our current social distancing guidelines in effect, imagine being able to host a cook out or being able to watch the fireworks from your own spacious and private roof deck. If you can tear yourself from your skyline view to move inside, you enter a "crow's nest" on the upper level which the owners have used as an office. Descending down the full staircase, you enter the heart of the apartment anchored by a chef's kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including a Bosch cook top, oven, microwave and dishwasher a Subzero refrigerator, and a U-Line wine refrigerator. There is plenty of counter space and storage to suit any chef. On the other side of the kitchen island, you will find your spacious corner living and dining area.

Your penthouse apartment contains over 1,100 square feet interior space and comes with plenty of windows providing good light and open views throughout. You will find two full baths, one off the hall and the other in the master suite which comes with a walk in closet.

River Front is conveniently located in Dumbo close to the Brooklyn Bridge. It is a boutique condominium comprised of only 31 apartments. Besides offering much more intimacy, it offers greater comfort to those who wish to avoid the risks associated with living in a large building. Typically, a doorman is on duty between the hours of 12 noon and 7 PM Mondays through Friday, however the building is currently operating with reduced staffing hours due to the current health crisis with the doorman on duty from noon to 3 PM. At other times, the virtual doorman is just a call away. In the basement you will find the bike, laundry and fitness rooms. River Front is a smoke free building although you may smoke on your private roof deck. The owners prefer no pets although they will consider exceptions on a case by case basis.

Given the stay at home order imposed by the governor, in person showings are not currently allowed. The interior photos were taken two years ago when the apartment was last listed for rent and the owner advises that they are an accurate representation of the current conditions.

This property is being marketed as a no fee listing. Brokers please collect your own fee - CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Front Street have any available units?
57 Front Street has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Front Street have?
Some of 57 Front Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 Front Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Front Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 Front Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 57 Front Street offer parking?
No, 57 Front Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Front Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Front Street have a pool?
No, 57 Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 Front Street have accessible units?
No, 57 Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Front Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Front Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Front Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Front Street does not have units with air conditioning.
